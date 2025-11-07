Shutdown Strains Skies: Airlines Scramble Amid Forced Flight Cuts

U.S. airlines are in a race against time as the Trump administration mandates flight reductions at major airports, citing a shortage of air traffic controllers during the lengthiest U.S. government shutdown in history. These reductions, taking effect on Friday, potentially impact hundreds of thousands of travelers.

Airlines are finding some relief in the reduced demand period, which has made it easier for rebooking options, though stocks have taken a hit. Delta, United, Southwest, and American Airlines saw their shares dip by 1% to 2% as investors react to the potential financial implications.

Airlines are offering increased flexibility for travelers making changes as they navigate the cuts. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with passengers seeking clarity on their travel plans. The situation underscores the broader uncertainty faced by air travel in the wake of the ongoing shutdown.

