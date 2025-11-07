Drones Disrupt Brussels Airspace: A Coordinated Attack?

Flights destined for Brussels Airport faced significant disruptions late Thursday due to reported drone sightings, as confirmed by flight tracking site Flightradar24. However, these reports remain unverified by Reuters.

An emergency meeting convened key Belgian government ministers and security officials following the incidents. Earlier sightings of drones had previously forced closures at airports and a military air base on Tuesday evening. The Belgian Defence Minister suggested these activities could be part of a coordinated attack.

The situation raises concerns over airspace security and the potential threats posed by drone technology, underscoring the urgent need for effective counter-drone measures.