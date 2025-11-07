Left Menu

Drones Disrupt Brussels Airspace: A Coordinated Attack?

Flights to Brussels Airport were disrupted following unconfirmed drone sightings. An emergency meeting was called after prior drone activity forced airport and military air base closures, sparking concerns of a coordinated attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flights destined for Brussels Airport faced significant disruptions late Thursday due to reported drone sightings, as confirmed by flight tracking site Flightradar24. However, these reports remain unverified by Reuters.

An emergency meeting convened key Belgian government ministers and security officials following the incidents. Earlier sightings of drones had previously forced closures at airports and a military air base on Tuesday evening. The Belgian Defence Minister suggested these activities could be part of a coordinated attack.

The situation raises concerns over airspace security and the potential threats posed by drone technology, underscoring the urgent need for effective counter-drone measures.

