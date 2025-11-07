FAA Imposes Flight Restrictions at Major Airports
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to implement flight restrictions at 40 major airports starting at 6 a.m. ET on Friday. This decision aims to manage high traffic and enhance operational safety at these bustling air hubs, as indicated by a draft order reviewed by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is poised to enforce new flight restrictions across 40 major airports beginning at 6 a.m. ET on Friday. This move is part of efforts to manage high air traffic effectively and ensure safety.
A draft order, which has been seen by Reuters, outlines the operational changes necessitated by increasing congestion at these busy aviation hubs. The specific details about the restrictions are yet to be publicly disclosed.
The initiative reflects the FAA's ongoing commitment to maintaining safety and efficiency in air traffic operations as demand for air travel continues to surge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
