India Shines at Pickleball World Cup 2025: Historic Medal Haul

New Delhi, India: Team India's debut at the Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida was nothing short of exceptional. The squad secured an impressive 25 medals, including eight golds, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the sport.

The campaign was highlighted by the stellar performance of Suryaveersingh Bhullar, the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) President, who not only led the team but also clinched a gold medal partnering with former tennis player Nitten Kirrtane in the 50+ Men's Doubles category. Their success signifies India's growing prowess in pickleball.

The Indian team's success was facilitated by critical support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India. As the only Asian nation to feature in the top 10, India's medal haul underscored the depth of talent and dedication within the team, promising a brighter future for the sport in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)