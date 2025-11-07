Left Menu

India's Capital Markets: A Pillar of Economic Growth and Aspirations

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey outlines a reform-driven roadmap for India's capital markets, highlighting their role as an economic pillar. Speaking at CNBC-TV18's Global Leadership Summit 2025, he stresses on enhancing market transparency, boosting liquidity, and aligning regulations with global standards to support 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:10 IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit 2025, SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the integral role of India's capital markets in economic growth. He presented a reform-driven roadmap, indicating that capital markets are central to 'Viksit Bharat' aspirations, transcending their traditional role as economic barometers.

Pandey highlighted the resilience of India's primary markets, with nearly Rs 2 lakh crore raised via public issues this year. He announced SEBI's plans to simplify the capital-raising process, aiming for markets that are faster, more transparent, and inclusive, driven by rising household and institutional contributions.

Turning to derivatives, Pandey revealed plans for a new options framework aligning with global standards yet tailored to India's needs. He announced impending discussions on derivatives, the introduction of weekly F&O settlements for market stability, and a review of short-selling frameworks to deepen market participation.

Pandey also discussed enhancing buyback norms, mutual fund participation, and transparency. He pointed out the disparity in securities market engagement between urban and rural areas. SEBI aims for 'optimum regulation' to fortify India's markets, review bond market strategies, and improve corporate governance.

Concluding, Pandey asserted that guided by reform and resilience, India's markets are well-equipped to fund the nation's growth ambitions.

