Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant flight delays as nearly 300 flights were affected by a technical glitch in the air traffic control system. Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, reported setbacks due to issues with the Automatic Message Switching System, causing passenger inconvenience and operational congestion.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced a major crisis on Friday as nearly 300 flights were delayed due to technical issues with the air traffic control system, sources reported.
Popular airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, announced delays in flight schedules as they struggled to cope with the malfunctioning Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports air traffic control data.
Efforts are underway to resolve the issue, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) promising to restore normal operations swiftly, while passengers at the country's busiest airport are left grappling with long waits and growing queues at boarding gates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
