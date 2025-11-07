AVP Infracon Secures ₹78.75 Cr in New Infrastructure Projects
AVP Infracon Limited has won new contracts valued at approximately ₹78.75 Cr in highway and industrial segments. Key projects include a major highway widening in Tamil Nadu and logistics park infrastructure development. The company emphasizes operational excellence and strategic expansion in the thriving infrastructure sector.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure development firm AVP Infracon Limited has announced securing new orders totaling approximately ₹78.75 crore. The contracts span highway and industrial infrastructure projects, bolstering its standing in the sector.
Among the significant wins, AVP Infracon achieved L1 status for a highway widening project involving the expansion of the Thiruvannamalai-Thiyagadurgam Road from two lanes to four. Valued around ₹57.57 crore, the undertaking focuses on enhancing road safety and capacity within a 12-month project timeline.
Simultaneously, AVP Infracon secured orders within Reliance Mappedu Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited to construct internal roads and execute RCC drain works, collectively valued at approximately ₹21.18 crore. These efforts advance AVP's footprint in logistics infrastructure, aligning with its strategic growth objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
