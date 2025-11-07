Left Menu

Reliance Jio's Strategic Expansion: Pioneering Growth in Telecom

Reliance Jio is positioned for significant growth, fueled by increased telecom tariffs and the expansion of its home broadband services, particularly through Fixed Wireless Access. A report by Jefferies forecasts strong revenue and EBITDA growth, highlighting Jio's competitive edge in the global telecom technology market.

Jio logo (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Jio is poised for robust growth over the coming years, driven by rising telecom tariffs and an aggressive expansion in its home broadband sector, particularly through Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), as per a recent Jefferies report.

The report anticipates Jio achieving an 18% and 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues and EBITDA respectively between FY26 and FY28. Jefferies has shown confidence in Jio's future, adjusting its target EV/EBITDA multiple to 15x, suggesting a superior growth outlook compared to competitors like Bharti Airtel.

Jio's extensive technology ecosystem grants it a competitive advantage on the global stage. With low global 5G penetration, Jio's cost-effective solutions can tap into the $121 billion telecom technology market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

