Challenges Mount for Honda Amid Tariffs and Chip Shortages
Honda's profit for the first fiscal half fell by 37%, impacted by tariffs and currency rates. Motorcycle sales soared, especially in Asia, yet vehicle sales dropped. The chip shortage further stressed production, notably at its Mexican plant, while stock prices saw a slight uptick.
Honda reported a significant drop in profits for the first fiscal half, tumbling by 37% compared to last year. The decline comes as a result of President Donald Trump's tariffs and unfavorable currency rates, erasing billions from the Tokyo-based company's bottom line.
Despite record-breaking motorcycle sales, particularly in regions across Asia, the gains weren't enough to offset declines in the automotive sector. Vehicle sales experienced a downturn in several markets, although North America showed some growth.
Further complicating matters, a chip shortage instigated by geopolitical tensions has disrupted production, notably at Honda's Mexico plant. Meanwhile, the company's stock edged up 1.8% in Tokyo trading, providing a silver lining amid the challenges.
