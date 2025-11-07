Challenges Mount for Honda Amid Tariffs and Chip Shortages

Honda reported a significant drop in profits for the first fiscal half, tumbling by 37% compared to last year. The decline comes as a result of President Donald Trump's tariffs and unfavorable currency rates, erasing billions from the Tokyo-based company's bottom line.

Despite record-breaking motorcycle sales, particularly in regions across Asia, the gains weren't enough to offset declines in the automotive sector. Vehicle sales experienced a downturn in several markets, although North America showed some growth.

Further complicating matters, a chip shortage instigated by geopolitical tensions has disrupted production, notably at Honda's Mexico plant. Meanwhile, the company's stock edged up 1.8% in Tokyo trading, providing a silver lining amid the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)