Euro Zone Bond Yields on the Rise: German 10-Year Hits One-Month High

Euro zone government bond yields increased, with Germany's 10-year yield reaching a one-month high. Investors' confidence rose following the ECB meeting, despite uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next moves. Analysts expect yields to rise further as more German debt is issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:34 IST
Government bond yields in the euro zone experienced an uptick on Friday, with Germany's 10-year yield reaching its highest point in a month at 2.68%. Despite this rise, the yield remains within this year's typical range.

Investor confidence swelled post-European Central Bank meeting, reflecting expectations that rates will remain unchanged in the immediate future. In the U.S., a lack of economic data due to the government shutdown has led to uncertainty about Federal Reserve policy, impacting Treasury yields.

ING analysts suggest that with the ECB on hold and additional German debt issuance anticipated, yields could move towards the 2.75% to 3% range. Other European yields, including France's and Italy's, are also experiencing increases, echoing the trends seen in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

