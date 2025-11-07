Dollar Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty and Fed Speculations

The U.S. dollar seems poised for a modest weekly gain as investors navigate the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance while grappling with concerns over the U.S. economy's stability. Following last night's decline due to weak labor data, the dollar remained robust despite uncertainties including political tension over tariffs and a prolonged government shutdown.

Economist Mohit Kumar from Jefferies noted market sensitivity to labor market signals with the December Fed meeting looming. The shutdown has delayed vital economic reports, turning traders' attention to private sector job losses in October. Barclays predicts a high chance of the shutdown ending in mid-November, adding complexity to economic forecasts.

The dollar index showed slight appreciation amid its stable trading range since August as safe-haven assets gained appeal, supporting the dollar despite increased yen preference. Meanwhile, speculative betting on an interest rate cut reflects cautious Fed approaches amidst elusive inflation data during ongoing shutdown conditions.

