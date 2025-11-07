China Halts Export Control Measures

China has announced a significant shift in its export control policy, suspending several imposed measures that were initially enacted on October 9. These changes affect rare earth materials, lithium battery materials, and other super-hard materials.

The decision was confirmed by the Commerce Ministry in a statement released on Friday. The suspension of these controls is immediate and will remain in effect until November 10, 2026.

The move is likely to have wide-ranging implications for the global market, impacting everything from electronic manufacturing to electric vehicle production.

(With inputs from agencies.)