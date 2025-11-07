China Halts Export Control Measures
China has suspended various export control measures on rare earths and lithium battery materials, effective immediately and lasting until November 10, 2026, according to the Commerce Ministry.
China has announced a significant shift in its export control policy, suspending several imposed measures that were initially enacted on October 9. These changes affect rare earth materials, lithium battery materials, and other super-hard materials.
The decision was confirmed by the Commerce Ministry in a statement released on Friday. The suspension of these controls is immediate and will remain in effect until November 10, 2026.
The move is likely to have wide-ranging implications for the global market, impacting everything from electronic manufacturing to electric vehicle production.
