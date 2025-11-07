Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar is on course for a modest weekly gain as investors weigh the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance against ongoing concerns about the U.S. economy. Analysts are assessing the impact of a significant drop in Chinese exports in October, the steepest since February, as trade tensions continue.

The dollar had rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recognition of the risks associated with monetary easing, but dipped following soft labor data. Uncertainty is further fueled by the ongoing government shutdown and questions about the legality of President Trump's tariffs, leading to a dip in U.S. Treasury yields.

Traders find themselves reacting to labor market signals, with private sector data showing job losses in the government and retail sectors, partly due to technological shifts. The dollar index, measuring its strength against key currencies, rose slightly, while market volatility increased amid global concerns and potential policy shifts by the Federal Reserve.

