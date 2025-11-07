Engineers Battle Charges in Mumbra Train Tragedy

Two railway engineers have been charged with culpable homicide following the tragic Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives in June. They assert that the disaster was due to overcrowding, not negligence.

Their pre-arrest bail application was presented to Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar, who has instructed the police to submit a detailed report by November 11. The incident occurred on June 9 between Diva and Mumbra stations when two trains were in close proximity. Backpacks of passengers on the footboards collided, resulting in several commuters falling onto the tracks.

Defense lawyer Baldev Rajput contends that if negligence was the cause, more accidents would have occurred given the high frequency of trains on the same track. Citing acceptance from the NHRC of overcrowding issues as a factor, the defense highlights a systemic risk to passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)