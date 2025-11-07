Left Menu

Engineers Battle Charges in Mumbra Train Tragedy

Two railway engineers face charges of culpable homicide in the Mumbra train accident, attributing the tragedy to overcrowding rather than negligence. As legal proceedings unfold, their defense argues that the systemic issue of overcrowding on suburban trains is to blame, highlighting public safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:45 IST
Engineers Battle Charges in Mumbra Train Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two railway engineers have been charged with culpable homicide following the tragic Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives in June. They assert that the disaster was due to overcrowding, not negligence.

Their pre-arrest bail application was presented to Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar, who has instructed the police to submit a detailed report by November 11. The incident occurred on June 9 between Diva and Mumbra stations when two trains were in close proximity. Backpacks of passengers on the footboards collided, resulting in several commuters falling onto the tracks.

Defense lawyer Baldev Rajput contends that if negligence was the cause, more accidents would have occurred given the high frequency of trains on the same track. Citing acceptance from the NHRC of overcrowding issues as a factor, the defense highlights a systemic risk to passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dances Amid Global Tug of War: Markets Brace for Economic Uncertainty

Dollar Dances Amid Global Tug of War: Markets Brace for Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Cricket Heroine Kranti Goud

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Cricket Heroine Kranti Goud

 India
3
Pioneering 3D Printing: MiCoB Fortifies Indian Defense with 500+ Bunkers

Pioneering 3D Printing: MiCoB Fortifies Indian Defense with 500+ Bunkers

 India
4
India Criticizes Pakistan Over Alleged Secret Nuclear Tests

India Criticizes Pakistan Over Alleged Secret Nuclear Tests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025