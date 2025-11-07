Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025: Shaping the Future with AI and Innovation

The Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, coupled with the StartmeupHK Festival, unfolded spectacularly from November 3 to 4 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This high-profile event, orchestrated by multiple governmental bodies, spotlighted the city's escalating fintech prominence and potential.

Under the theme 'Curating the New Fintech Era,' the gathering drew more than 37,000 attendees and 800 speakers worldwide. The highlights included discourses on AI's transformative impact on SME financing, and Chief Executive John KC Lee underscored Hong Kong's strategic position in the financial domain, citing a notable 10% growth of fintech enterprises.

SY Holdings Group was prominently featured during the 'Digital Finance' forum, showcasing innovative AI-driven solutions to optimize SME operational trajectories and enhance working capital access. Their collaborative efforts aim to redefine risk management and financial inclusivity across various sectors, as they strategically expand into international territories with emerging technologies.

