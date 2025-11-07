Left Menu

Infobip Shift: A Global Developer Platform Connects in Kuala Lumpur

The renowned Infobip Shift developer conference was held in Kuala Lumpur, marking its first Asian edition. The event connected over 1,000 attendees from the tech industry, featuring speakers from top companies, and represented Infobip's expansion to a third continent in a year, promoting innovation and collaboration.

Kuala Lumpur recently played host to the prestigious Infobip Shift conference, a leading event for developers, marking its debut in Asia. The conference is designed to unite tech enthusiasts and leaders across Southeast Asia for discussions on artificial intelligence, software development, and innovation, highlighting its global reach by expanding to a third continent in one year.

As part of the Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025, organized with Malaysia's Cradle Fund, the event drew over 1,000 participants, including key figures from IBM, Atlassian, and Amazon Web Services. Sessions focused on crucial topics like software's future, user experience, and navigating the AI industry.

Cradle CEO, Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke, lauded the collaboration, emphasizing the strengthening of Malaysia's tech ecosystem. Infobip's Director, Ivan Brezak Brkan, reiterated the initiative's mission to foster innovation and knowledge-sharing, aiming to position Malaysia as a tech hub in Southeast Asia.

