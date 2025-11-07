Prime Minister Modi's Dynamic Visit to Varanasi: Launching Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Friday evening for a two-day visit aimed at inaugurating four new Vande Bharat Express trains. He touched down at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport via a special aircraft.

Upon his arrival, Modi's convoy moved by road to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited guest house in Bareka. Local enthusiasm abounded with flower showers and drumbeats as he was greeted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, surrounded by enthusiastic welcomes from BJP supporters and local residents.

During his stay, Modi will engage in various meetings, scrutinize developmental projects, and is slated to flag off four new train routes on Saturday morning at the Banaras Railway Station. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place, including a no-fly zone, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)