Left Menu

China Eases Trade Tensions with New U.S. Import Moves

China will restore soybean import licenses for three U.S. firms and re-open U.S. log imports, signaling easing trade tensions. This change follows a Trump-Xi meeting, which calmed global economic fears. However, a 10% tariff on all U.S. imports remains, suggesting cautious optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:18 IST
China Eases Trade Tensions with New U.S. Import Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards easing trade tensions, China announced it will restore soybean import licenses for three American firms and end its suspension on U.S. log imports. This decision is set to take effect from November 10, according to the Chinese customs authority.

Previously, the licenses for farmer-owned cooperative CHS, global grains exporter Louis Dreyfus Company Grains Merchandising, and export grain terminal operator EGT were halted in March amid escalating trade frictions. The import restrictions on U.S. logs were a retaliatory measure following an order by President Donald Trump to investigate U.S. lumber imports.

Investor sentiment improved after a recent meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, which reduced fears that the world's two largest economies might abandon efforts to resolve their trade disputes. Although Beijing lifted tariffs on some U.S. farm goods, a 10% tariff on all U.S. imports remains, keeping traders cautious about a full recovery in trade flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birla Corporation Bounces Back with Profit Surge in September Quarter

Birla Corporation Bounces Back with Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India
2
Turmoil for Lukoil: Sanctions, Sales, and Struggles

Turmoil for Lukoil: Sanctions, Sales, and Struggles

 Global
3
India Revamps Consumer Protection Act: Innovations and Timely Justice in Focus

India Revamps Consumer Protection Act: Innovations and Timely Justice in Foc...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: Redefining Stray Dog Policies

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: Redefining Stray Dog Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025