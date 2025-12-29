Zelenskiy Aims for Prosperous Post-War Ukraine in U.S. Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed ongoing challenges in his peace strategy on Monday. Despite discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, resolutions concerning Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain elusive.

In a press briefing, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of involving the Ukrainian populace in negotiations concerning a free economic zone in Donbas.

Additionally, a prospective prosperity initiative for Ukraine post-conflict includes a potential free-trade agreement with the United States.

