Zelenskiy Aims for Prosperous Post-War Ukraine in U.S. Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighted unfinished issues in his 20-point peace plan regarding eastern Donbas and the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He emphasized the need for inclusive discussions on a free economic zone and a potential U.S. free-trade deal for Ukraine's prosperity.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed ongoing challenges in his peace strategy on Monday. Despite discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, resolutions concerning Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain elusive.

In a press briefing, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of involving the Ukrainian populace in negotiations concerning a free economic zone in Donbas.

Additionally, a prospective prosperity initiative for Ukraine post-conflict includes a potential free-trade agreement with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

