Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved

A technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport caused significant disruptions on Friday evening. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the issue, which delayed over 800 flights, has been addressed, although minor delays may persist due to backlogs.

The AMSS, vital for processing flight plans for air traffic controllers, encountered a problem traced to its IP-based system on November 6. The AAI, along with the Original Equipment Manufacturer, mobilized additional staff to manually handle flight plans, ensuring safety and minimizing disruption during the outage.

The swift response involved high-level coordination led by the Civil Aviation Secretary and AAI heads, initiating immediate corrective measures. Delhi airport, which manages over 1,500 flights daily, has returned to near-normal operations, pledging full restoration imminently.

