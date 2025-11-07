Left Menu

Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved

The Airports Authority of India resolved a technical glitch in its Automatic Message Switching System that had caused significant flight delays at Delhi airport. Despite some remaining backlogs, normalcy is expected soon. The glitch impacted over 800 flights, leading to cancellations and delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:15 IST
Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport caused significant disruptions on Friday evening. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the issue, which delayed over 800 flights, has been addressed, although minor delays may persist due to backlogs.

The AMSS, vital for processing flight plans for air traffic controllers, encountered a problem traced to its IP-based system on November 6. The AAI, along with the Original Equipment Manufacturer, mobilized additional staff to manually handle flight plans, ensuring safety and minimizing disruption during the outage.

The swift response involved high-level coordination led by the Civil Aviation Secretary and AAI heads, initiating immediate corrective measures. Delhi airport, which manages over 1,500 flights daily, has returned to near-normal operations, pledging full restoration imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial

Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial

 Global
2
High Tensions: Arrests at Europa League Clash Amid Protests

High Tensions: Arrests at Europa League Clash Amid Protests

 United Kingdom
3
UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

 Global
4
Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025