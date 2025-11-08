Vande Bharat Express Revolution: Linking Kerala and Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi, bringing a significant boost to connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka.

Departing later than scheduled amid drum beats, the train symbolizes a 'revolution on rails', as termed by Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, who highlighted the potential for more trains if track enhancements are made.

The new service, decorated with flowers and hosting schoolchildren and officials, is expected to benefit IT professionals, students, and businesspersons, with stops in major cities en route. Addressing infrastructural bottlenecks is essential for further developmental strides in rail connectivity.

