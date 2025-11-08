Vande Bharat Express Revolution: Linking Kerala and Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka. The train promises improved mobility for professionals and students, demanding infrastructure upgrades like track doubling and curve straightening from the state government to accommodate more high-speed trains.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi, bringing a significant boost to connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka.
Departing later than scheduled amid drum beats, the train symbolizes a 'revolution on rails', as termed by Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, who highlighted the potential for more trains if track enhancements are made.
The new service, decorated with flowers and hosting schoolchildren and officials, is expected to benefit IT professionals, students, and businesspersons, with stops in major cities en route. Addressing infrastructural bottlenecks is essential for further developmental strides in rail connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat laying foundation of new generation of Indian Railways: PM Modi.
India Enhances Connectivity with Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station in Varanasi.
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity
Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail: A Step Towards Seamless Urban Connectivity