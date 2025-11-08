Vande Bharat Express Revolution: Linking Kerala and Karnataka

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka. The train promises improved mobility for professionals and students, demanding infrastructure upgrades like track doubling and curve straightening from the state government to accommodate more high-speed trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi, bringing a significant boost to connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka.

Departing later than scheduled amid drum beats, the train symbolizes a 'revolution on rails', as termed by Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, who highlighted the potential for more trains if track enhancements are made.

The new service, decorated with flowers and hosting schoolchildren and officials, is expected to benefit IT professionals, students, and businesspersons, with stops in major cities en route. Addressing infrastructural bottlenecks is essential for further developmental strides in rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

