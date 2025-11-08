India's Infrastructure Leap: Vande Bharat Trains and Spiritual Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal role of infrastructure in driving the economic success of developed nations, asserting India's rapid strides in this realm. In a bid to bolster his claim, he flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi further illuminated how spiritual tourism has catalyzed Uttar Pradesh's development, with pilgrims contributing substantially to the state's economic coffers. He pointed out the integration of cultural and pilgrimage sites with the new rail links as a significant growth driver.

In an overarching vision for a 'Viksit Bharat', infrastructure projects, especially in healthcare and railways, are vital to ushering in prosperity. The prime minister affirmed the government's determination to transform Varanasi into the health capital of the region, augmenting facilities and improving service quality.