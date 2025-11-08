Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Delhi airport operator says all flight operations back to normal after glitch

Delhi International Airport said on Saturday all flight operations were running at the airport as normal, after a technical glitch led to delays of hundreds of flights over the past two days at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. A malfunction in the system used to generate flight plans had led to the delays.

Delhi International Airport said on Saturday all flight operations were running at the airport as normal, after a technical glitch led to delays of hundreds of flights over the past two days at one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.

A malfunction in the system used to generate flight plans had led to the delays. India's airports authority had said late on Friday that the system was "up and running" after a technical glitch. The system, known as Automatic Message Switching System, was restored to automatic mode by Saturday afternoon, the Indian government said in a statement.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has ordered officials to plan for system upgrades, including additional or fallback servers to bolster air traffic operations, the government said.

