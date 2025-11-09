Left Menu

Two killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle in Rajasthan's Sikar

Local residents rushed to help and informed the police.Both men were taken to hospitals in Ramgarh and Fatehpur, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot after the crash, the officer said, adding that the SUV has been seized and the driver is being traced.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:55 IST
Two killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his nephew were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle on the Fatehpur-Churu highway in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday, police said.

The victims, identified as Shishram (28) and Vikas (21), residents of Malsisar in Jhunjhunu district were on their way to distribute wedding invitation cards when the accident occurred near the Gangapura bus stand, they said.

Head Constable Rajesh Kumar said a Haryana-registered SUV coming at a high speed from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle near Ramgarh, leaving both severely injured. Local residents rushed to help and informed the police.

Both men were taken to hospitals in Ramgarh and Fatehpur, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot after the crash, the officer said, adding that the SUV has been seized and the driver is being traced. The victims' families were informed, and the bodies were handed over after postmortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Legal aid not merely act of charity but moral duty: CJI Gavai

Legal aid not merely act of charity but moral duty: CJI Gavai

 India
2
Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate crisis

Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate cr...

 India
3
DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

 India
4
Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025