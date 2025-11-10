Vikrant University's Avinash Mishra Shines at ICQCC 2025, Elevates India's Quality Movement

Avinash Mishra, Managing Director of Vikrant University in Gwalior, represented India at the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC 2025) in Taipei. The prestigious event, held from November 3 to 6, was organized by the Productivity & Quality Circle Research Association (PQCRA) and saw participation from over 2,000 delegates and 800 quality-circle teams spanning 14 Asian countries, including heavyweights like Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

The convention's theme, "Continuing implementation of QCC activity, moving toward a brighter future of the World," centered on collaborative excellence in quality management. Avinash Mishra played a crucial role on the ICQCC Coordination Committee, where he contributed to strategic planning and shared his expertise on leveraging innovation to drive quality and enhance employee engagement. During the event, the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) was recognized with an appreciation certificate as the Best Supporting Country, marking India's significant impact on the global quality movement.

Mishra observed, "Participating in this mega event broadened my perspective on transforming cutting-edge quality concepts into practical frameworks that enhance organizational agility." As the head of QCFI, Mishra regularly heads initiatives to promote Total Quality Management (TQM) and is set to incorporate these insights into Vikrant University's new academic programs and industry partnerships, nurturing future leaders in quality and innovation.