Left Menu

Vikrant University's Avinash Mishra Shines at ICQCC 2025, Elevates India's Quality Movement

Avinash Mishra of Vikrant University represented India at ICQCC 2025 in Taipei, highlighting innovation in quality management. The convention saw 2,000 participants from 14 Asian countries. Mishra shared insights on quality and employee engagement, earning India a Best Supporting Country Award. Learnings to be integrated into Vikrant University's curriculum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:16 IST
Vikrant University's Avinash Mishra Shines at ICQCC 2025, Elevates India's Quality Movement
Vikrant University's MD Avinash Mishra at ICQCC 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Avinash Mishra, Managing Director of Vikrant University in Gwalior, represented India at the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC 2025) in Taipei. The prestigious event, held from November 3 to 6, was organized by the Productivity & Quality Circle Research Association (PQCRA) and saw participation from over 2,000 delegates and 800 quality-circle teams spanning 14 Asian countries, including heavyweights like Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

The convention's theme, "Continuing implementation of QCC activity, moving toward a brighter future of the World," centered on collaborative excellence in quality management. Avinash Mishra played a crucial role on the ICQCC Coordination Committee, where he contributed to strategic planning and shared his expertise on leveraging innovation to drive quality and enhance employee engagement. During the event, the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) was recognized with an appreciation certificate as the Best Supporting Country, marking India's significant impact on the global quality movement.

Mishra observed, "Participating in this mega event broadened my perspective on transforming cutting-edge quality concepts into practical frameworks that enhance organizational agility." As the head of QCFI, Mishra regularly heads initiatives to promote Total Quality Management (TQM) and is set to incorporate these insights into Vikrant University's new academic programs and industry partnerships, nurturing future leaders in quality and innovation.

TRENDING

1
Pradhan Criticizes Gandhi's Disconnect with Gen Z Amidst Bihar Elections

Pradhan Criticizes Gandhi's Disconnect with Gen Z Amidst Bihar Elections

 India
2
Harry Tector Poised for Spin Challenge in Bangladesh Test Series

Harry Tector Poised for Spin Challenge in Bangladesh Test Series

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

 India
4
Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025