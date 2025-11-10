Left Menu

India's Golden Era: Fastest Growing Economy and Burgeoning Tech Sector

India is strengthening as a leading economy and tech powerhouse, poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027. Encouraged by a dynamic technology ecosystem, AI innovations, and a skilled talent pool, the country offers limitless opportunities for graduates entering various fast-growing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhilai | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:24 IST
India is bolstering its status as a global economic leader while cementing its reputation as a technology powerhouse, according to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at the IIT Bhilai convocation, Sinha highlighted India's trajectory to become the third-largest economy by 2027, amid dynamic technological advancements.

The country's manufacturing sector defies global trends by experiencing a 5.4% growth in industrial production, with technology now accounting for 8% of its GDP. Sinha emphasized the importance of the AI India Mission, which is set to add USD 1.7 trillion to the economy by 2035, revolutionizing various sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

Graduates are entering the workforce where opportunities are expanding, particularly in AI and green technologies. The demand for skilled professionals grows as industries evolve, with AI patent filings increasing by 12% annually. Sinha urged students to pursue ambitious goals, innovate, and shape a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

