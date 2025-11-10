Left Menu

FPT's F28 Engine: Fueling India's Growth with ABES Partnership

FPT Industrial has appointed AB Engineering and Systems Private Limited as its first Indian distributor, showcasing the F28 engine. This partnership aims to bolster the local engine distribution network and offer cutting-edge powertrain solutions for various sectors, advancing sustainable technologies throughout India's construction and agricultural industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

FPT Industrial, a leading provider of powertrain solutions, has announced AB Engineering and Systems Private Limited (ABES) as its first authorized distributor in India. The partnership was unveiled at a gala event in Chennai, highlighting the launch of FPT's F28 engine, known for its compact power, designed specifically for India's construction and agricultural sectors.

The collaboration will see ABES distributing FPT's advanced engines to original equipment manufacturers across sectors such as agriculture, construction, marine, and power generation. FPT's F28 engine, which debuted at the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo earlier, adheres to the latest Bharat Stage CEV V emission standards, underscoring the brand's commitment to sustainability.

The event featured traditional ceremonies and speeches from leaders of both companies. This strategic partnership with ABES aims to expand FPT's reach in India, enabling seamless access to high-performance, sustainable engines and reinforcing FPT's dedication to supporting OEM growth and industry standards worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

