BirlaNu's Strategic Acquisition of Clean Coats: A Game-Changer in Construction Chemicals

In a significant business move, BirlaNu, under the esteemed CKA Birla Group umbrella, has finalized an agreement to acquire Clean Coats Pvt Ltd for a substantial Rs 120 crore.

This acquisition enhances BirlaNu's portfolio, focusing on specialty construction chemicals and high-performance coatings. Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu, highlighted the strategic importance of this acquisition in a statement.

By combining Clean Coats' technical expertise with BirlaNu's market presence, the collaboration aims to offer innovative solutions and strengthen BirlaNu's market leadership, according to Akshat Seth, MD & CEO of BirlaNu.

(With inputs from agencies.)