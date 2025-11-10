BirlaNu's Strategic Acquisition of Clean Coats: A Game-Changer in Construction Chemicals
BirlaNu, part of the CKA Birla Group, announced its acquisition of Clean Coats Pvt Ltd for up to Rs 120 crore. This strategic move aims to strengthen BirlaNu's portfolio in specialty construction chemicals and coatings, enhancing its market leadership and expanding its presence in the global construction chemicals sector.
In a significant business move, BirlaNu, under the esteemed CKA Birla Group umbrella, has finalized an agreement to acquire Clean Coats Pvt Ltd for a substantial Rs 120 crore.
This acquisition enhances BirlaNu's portfolio, focusing on specialty construction chemicals and high-performance coatings. Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu, highlighted the strategic importance of this acquisition in a statement.
By combining Clean Coats' technical expertise with BirlaNu's market presence, the collaboration aims to offer innovative solutions and strengthen BirlaNu's market leadership, according to Akshat Seth, MD & CEO of BirlaNu.
