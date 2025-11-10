Delhi Metro: Driving Change and Sustainability in Urban Commutes

By 2031, the Delhi Metro is poised to keep around 10.9 lakh vehicles off the roads daily, easing congestion and reducing pollution in the capital. A study by The Energy and Resources Institute credits the metro for steadily increasing its users, which leads to considerable environmental benefits.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reports that since 2019, the daily reduction in road vehicles has grown from 4.74 lakh to 5.16 lakh in 2021, with projections more than doubling by 2031. This shift contributes to a reduction in fuel consumption from 2.55 lakh tonnes in 2021 to an estimated 5.34 lakh tonnes by 2031.

Incorporating sustainability measures, the metro system—recognized under the United Nations Clean Development Mechanism—uses technologies like regenerative braking and solar power. As the network expands with support from JICA, it continues to be a pillar of public transport and environmental preservation in Delhi.

