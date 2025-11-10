Left Menu

Chaos in the Skies: Trump Demands Air Traffic Controllers Back

President Trump demands air traffic controllers return to work amidst a severe staffing shortage caused by a federal government shutdown. With flight cancellations mounting across the U.S., Trump has threatened to punish absent controllers. Meanwhile, negotiations to end the shutdown are underway in the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:45 IST
Chaos in the Skies: Trump Demands Air Traffic Controllers Back
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an urgent move, President Donald Trump has demanded that air traffic controllers return to their posts as shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown disrupt U.S. air travel. The President has promised unspecified rewards for those who worked without pay but expressed readiness to accept resignations from absentees.

Last week, Bryan Bedford, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, reported that attendance among air traffic controllers at the country's largest airports was alarmingly low, with absentee rates between 20% and 40%. This unprecedented situation has led to massive flight cancellations and delays.

The transportation sector faces further turmoil as airlines cope with mandated flight cuts initiated by the FAA. Amid growing concerns over air traffic control staffing and safety, the U.S. Senate is debating a bill that could potentially end the shutdown and restore normalcy to the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

 India
3
Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

 Global
4
Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025