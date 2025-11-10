Chaos in the Skies: Trump Demands Air Traffic Controllers Back

In an urgent move, President Donald Trump has demanded that air traffic controllers return to their posts as shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown disrupt U.S. air travel. The President has promised unspecified rewards for those who worked without pay but expressed readiness to accept resignations from absentees.

Last week, Bryan Bedford, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, reported that attendance among air traffic controllers at the country's largest airports was alarmingly low, with absentee rates between 20% and 40%. This unprecedented situation has led to massive flight cancellations and delays.

The transportation sector faces further turmoil as airlines cope with mandated flight cuts initiated by the FAA. Amid growing concerns over air traffic control staffing and safety, the U.S. Senate is debating a bill that could potentially end the shutdown and restore normalcy to the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)