India and Angola: A New Era of Economic Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for India and Angola to deepen economic ties amid global tensions affecting the Global South. Addressing the Angolan Parliament, she underscored that sectors such as digital technology, defence, agriculture, and food processing hold extensive opportunities for collaboration.

Murmu reinforced India's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and development in Africa, urging Angolan parliamentarians to partner with India to realize the full potential of their bilateral partnership. She noted that trade and economic cooperation are vital components of India-Angola relations, with the energy sector continuing to play a significant role in their economic ties.

Highlighting shared anti-colonial histories and democratic values, President Murmu praised Angola's progress under the leadership of the African Union and its strides in sectors like agriculture and tourism. Her visit, marking the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence, represents a new milestone in the countries' relationship.

