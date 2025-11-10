Left Menu

India and Angola: A New Era of Economic Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted opportunities to expand economic ties between India and Angola during her state visit. Emphasizing collaboration in digital tech, defence, and agriculture, she underscored India's commitment to peace and development in Africa. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:18 IST
India and Angola: A New Era of Economic Partnership
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • Angola

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for India and Angola to deepen economic ties amid global tensions affecting the Global South. Addressing the Angolan Parliament, she underscored that sectors such as digital technology, defence, agriculture, and food processing hold extensive opportunities for collaboration.

Murmu reinforced India's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and development in Africa, urging Angolan parliamentarians to partner with India to realize the full potential of their bilateral partnership. She noted that trade and economic cooperation are vital components of India-Angola relations, with the energy sector continuing to play a significant role in their economic ties.

Highlighting shared anti-colonial histories and democratic values, President Murmu praised Angola's progress under the leadership of the African Union and its strides in sectors like agriculture and tourism. Her visit, marking the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence, represents a new milestone in the countries' relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

 India
3
Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

 Global
4
Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025