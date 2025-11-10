Trump's Ultimatum: Air Traffic Controllers Called Back Amid Shutdown Chaos
President Trump commanded air traffic controllers to resume work amid U.S. air travel disruptions caused by the federal shutdown. Despite Trump's promise of rewards, challenges remain due to staffing shortages and unclear union contract docking. Flight delays continue as the FAA mandates flight cuts for safety concerns.
President Donald Trump issued a stern directive for air traffic controllers to return to work as the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to cause significant disruptions in U.S. air travel.
Staffing shortages lead to widespread delays and flight cancellations, compounded by a November storm in Chicago. Trump's promise of a $10,000 bonus and potential dockings remains ambiguous due to union contract uncertainties.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA officials are taking measures to address safety and staffing issues, such as offering retention incentives. The FAA imposed flight cuts, aiming for a cautious lift pending air traffic control staffing improvements and safety assurance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
