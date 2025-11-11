Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid AI Surge and Government Shutdown Progress

Wall Street closed significantly higher on Monday, driven by gains in AI-related companies like Nvidia and Palantir. Progress towards ending the U.S. government shutdown spurred optimism, while tech stocks rebounded sharply. The Nasdaq saw its largest one-day gain since May, fueled by strong earnings reports in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:58 IST
Wall Street Soars Amid AI Surge and Government Shutdown Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw a robust close on Monday with significant gains in AI-related giants Nvidia and Palantir, as breakthroughs in Washington hinted at an end to the U.S. government's longest shutdown. The stoppage, the most prolonged in history, seemed poised for resolution after a Senate agreement emerged, although final Congressional approval remained pending.

Tech stocks, including the S&P 500 technology sector, rebounded with notable strength, recovering from last week's losses. Nvidia, the world's leading tech firm, rose by 5.8%, while Palantir, renowned for AI data analytics, surged 8.8%. The tech sector displayed resilience, underscoring the persistent 'buy the dip' strategy among investors.

Market indices reflected positive momentum, with the S&P 500 rising 1.54% and the Nasdaq achieving a 2.27% increase. However, the uncertainty around uninterrupted air travel due to government-imposed restrictions pressured airlines like United and American. Additionally, health insurers faced downturns following legislative developments concerning healthcare subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

 United States
2
Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance

Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

 Global
4
Trump's Unprecedented Diplomacy: Syrian Leader's Washington Visit Marks New Era

Trump's Unprecedented Diplomacy: Syrian Leader's Washington Visit Marks New ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025