Mumbai's Entrepreneurial Spirit Shines at 'Pickle & Padel Connect'

TiE Mumbai, alongside Insiders Club and Elev8, hosted 'Pickle & Padel Connect', a unique event mixing sports and networking for Mumbai's vibrant entrepreneurial community. Founders, investors, and creators gathered on padel courts to foster genuine relationships, discuss ideas, and envision partnerships away from traditional boardroom settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:37 IST
TiE Mumbai organised a Pickle & Padel event.. Image Credit: ANI
TiE Mumbai recently collaborated with Insiders Club and Elev8 to host 'Pickle & Padel Connect', a novel event aimed at reshaping the traditional networking model. Moving away from the boardroom, Mumbai's entrepreneurs, investors, and creators gathered on lively padel courts for an evening that artfully blended sport, strategy, and spirited dialogue.

The exclusive event welcomed 100 select guests, chosen for their innovative minds and collaborative spirit. Participants relished an evening of games, laughter, and natural camaraderie, facilitating new friendships and business insights. Naveen Raju, Executive Director of TiE Mumbai, remarked that pickleball is becoming the new golf for the entrepreneurial sector.

Co-host Jay Desai, Founder of Insider Club, emphasized that the event embodied genuine connections by allowing attendees to prioritize personal interactions over professional roles. Chirag Shrivastav, Founder of Elev8, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the role of sports in bridging the gap between founders and investors.

