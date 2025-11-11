Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has come to a complete standstill, resulting in significant financial damages. The suspension, which affects both countries' main trading points, has caused daily losses of around PKR 200 million, according to business leaders in Balochistan.

Haji Abdul Nafay Jan Achakzai, President of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reported at a press conference on Tuesday that hundreds of traders are stranded in Afghanistan due to the border closures. He emphasized the impact on trade with Central Asian countries, further complicating the economic scenario.

The closures have led to the accumulation of thousands of trucks at the borders, holding back crucial exports and imports. Achakzai urged both governments to engage in dialogue to avert supply chain disruptions and protect the livelihoods of those dependent on interborder trade.