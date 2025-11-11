Left Menu

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Four Lives in Krishna District

In a tragic accident in Krishna district, four people died after their car lost control and overturned on a national highway. The crash occurred early in the morning, and initial investigations suggest overspeeding as the cause. Authorities have registered a case under Section 106(a) of the BNS Act.

  Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Tuesday, four lives were lost when a car overturned on a national highway in Krishna district, according to local police. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 AM, as the vehicle made its way from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam.

Police reports indicated that the high-speed car turned turtle at Gandigunta, resulting in the immediate deaths of three passengers. A fourth person succumbed to their injuries later at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding was a contributing factor to the crash. A case has been registered under Section 106(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act as authorities continue their inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

