India Stands Firm on Protecting Farmers and Workers in Global Trade Deals

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding farmers, dairy, and workers' interests in trade agreements. He highlighted efforts to explore new markets like Russia for fisheries, amidst challenges from U.S. tariffs. The announcement was made at Udyog Samagam 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:17 IST
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, declared on Tuesday that the nation remains steadfast in defending the interests of its farmers, dairy sector, and workers in ongoing trade negotiations.

Amidst challenges from steep U.S. tariffs, Goyal noted efforts to identify new markets for India's fisheries, particularly looking towards Russia to alleviate pressures on the sector.

Addressing the Udyog Samagam 2025, a conference of state industry and commerce ministers, he reiterated India's commitment to fair and balanced trade deals, emphasizing preparations for various contingencies in future agreements.

