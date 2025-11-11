India Stands Firm on Protecting Farmers and Workers in Global Trade Deals

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, declared on Tuesday that the nation remains steadfast in defending the interests of its farmers, dairy sector, and workers in ongoing trade negotiations.

Amidst challenges from steep U.S. tariffs, Goyal noted efforts to identify new markets for India's fisheries, particularly looking towards Russia to alleviate pressures on the sector.

Addressing the Udyog Samagam 2025, a conference of state industry and commerce ministers, he reiterated India's commitment to fair and balanced trade deals, emphasizing preparations for various contingencies in future agreements.