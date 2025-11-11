Engineers Under Scrutiny: The Mumbra Train Accident Case

Two railway engineers, implicated in a case of culpable homicide linked to the tragic Mumbra train accident in June, have concluded their bail plea arguments in Thane district court.

The case, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar, hinges on the engineers' claim that the fatal accident arose from overcrowded trains, not their oversight.

The Government Railway Police have charged the engineers and others with track maintenance negligence, claiming accountability in an incident that led to the unfortunate deaths of five passengers.