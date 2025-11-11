Balancing Innovation and Regulation: A Path Forward

At the recent Gatekeepers of Governance Summit, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlighted the importance of collaboration among regulators to minimize 'harmful overlaps' in business regulations while fostering innovation. He emphasized the need to address regulatory gaps without stifling new business models and technologies.

The interconnectedness of modern business often leads to complex regulatory maps, involving a range of oversight from company law to data and cyber requirements. Overlaps, Swaminathan stated, can sometimes provide additional safety nets, but conflicting rules and duplicated compliance remain concerns that require careful management.

Swaminathan called for a balance between entity and activity-based regulation and urged regulators to scale requirements according to risk and market complexity, leaning towards outcome-based regulation tailored to market maturity.

