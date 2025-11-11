Left Menu

India's Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Establishing a World-Class Rating Institution

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need to establish a reliable and world-class rating institution in India by 2047. He highlighted the role of credit rating agencies in economic growth and critiqued global agencies for not updating India's ratings to reflect its economic fundamentals.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed the importance of establishing a robust and credible rating institution in India as the nation aims for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Goyal criticized international rating agencies for not accurately reflecting India's economic strength and urged the creation of a Swadeshi rating agency.

By having its own top-notch rating institution, India could bolster business confidence, attract investments, and enable entrepreneurs to take bold decisions that drive growth.

