India's Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Establishing a World-Class Rating Institution
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need to establish a reliable and world-class rating institution in India by 2047. He highlighted the role of credit rating agencies in economic growth and critiqued global agencies for not updating India's ratings to reflect its economic fundamentals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:02 IST
