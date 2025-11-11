Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab has been recognized as a 'top achiever' in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, an accolade awarded by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at a ceremony in New Delhi. The recognition underscores the state's commitment to creating a transparent and investor-friendly business environment.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acknowledged Punjab's excellence in crucial reform areas such as business entry processes, construction permits, investment facilitation, sector-specific healthcare, and service sectors. This award reaffirms Punjab's leadership in the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative and highlights its steady industrial growth.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore, expected to generate employment for approximately 4.7 lakh youth. The state's pro-business policies are drawing investments from countries like Japan, the US, and several European nations, positioning Punjab as a model for other Indian states.