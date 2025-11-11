Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024
Punjab was honored with a 'top achiever' award for its performance in the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The recognition highlights Punjab's business-friendly environment, industry growth, and significant investments led by the Bhagwant Mann government, attracting international interest and generating massive employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Punjab has been recognized as a 'top achiever' in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, an accolade awarded by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at a ceremony in New Delhi. The recognition underscores the state's commitment to creating a transparent and investor-friendly business environment.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acknowledged Punjab's excellence in crucial reform areas such as business entry processes, construction permits, investment facilitation, sector-specific healthcare, and service sectors. This award reaffirms Punjab's leadership in the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative and highlights its steady industrial growth.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore, expected to generate employment for approximately 4.7 lakh youth. The state's pro-business policies are drawing investments from countries like Japan, the US, and several European nations, positioning Punjab as a model for other Indian states.
ALSO READ
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Attracts Major Investments
Mumbai's Real Estate Surges With $1.2 Billion Investment Boom in 2025
Celebrity Stylist Jawed Habib Receives Interim Protection in Alleged Investment Fraud Case
IFC's Strategic USD 60 Million Investment Boosts Everstone Capital Fund
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development