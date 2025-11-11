Left Menu

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab was honored with a 'top achiever' award for its performance in the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The recognition highlights Punjab's business-friendly environment, industry growth, and significant investments led by the Bhagwant Mann government, attracting international interest and generating massive employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:34 IST
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has been recognized as a 'top achiever' in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, an accolade awarded by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at a ceremony in New Delhi. The recognition underscores the state's commitment to creating a transparent and investor-friendly business environment.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acknowledged Punjab's excellence in crucial reform areas such as business entry processes, construction permits, investment facilitation, sector-specific healthcare, and service sectors. This award reaffirms Punjab's leadership in the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative and highlights its steady industrial growth.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore, expected to generate employment for approximately 4.7 lakh youth. The state's pro-business policies are drawing investments from countries like Japan, the US, and several European nations, positioning Punjab as a model for other Indian states.

TRENDING

1
Air India Unveils Rejuvenated A320neo Fleet with Modernized Interiors

Air India Unveils Rejuvenated A320neo Fleet with Modernized Interiors

 India
2
Feeding Hope: Local Businesses Step Up Amid SNAP Confusion

Feeding Hope: Local Businesses Step Up Amid SNAP Confusion

 Global
3
Red Bull and Ford: A New Engine Era Begins in Detroit

Red Bull and Ford: A New Engine Era Begins in Detroit

 Global
4
Winter Session of Parliament Set to Tackle Key National Issues

Winter Session of Parliament Set to Tackle Key National Issues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025