Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

Wall Street witnessed a mixed performance with AI-related stocks like Nvidia falling on concerns about high valuations. SoftBank's sale of Nvidia shares added to the decline. Meanwhile, U.S. government shutdown negotiations intensified with speculation of a resolution this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:20 IST
Wall Street had a turbulent session on Tuesday, marked by a sharp decline in Nvidia and other AI-related companies. Investor anxiety grew over the high valuations of tech stocks. The sell-off was exacerbated by Japanese investor SoftBank Group's announcement of selling $5.8 billion worth of Nvidia shares, causing the stock to drop 2.3%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government's longest running shutdown appeared close to resolution. Members of the House returned to Washington for a pivotal vote, with betting platforms showing complete confidence in an imminent deal. CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall suggested that the shutdown's end would clear uncertainty, allowing the release of economic data.

In broader markets, the S&P 500 rose by 0.24%, while the Nasdaq fell by 0.17%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.02%. In the S&P 500, nine of the 11 sector indexes advanced, driven by healthcare. However, AI stocks, including Palantir and Meta Platforms, declined over 1%, highlighting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing political and economic challenges.

