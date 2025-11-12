Left Menu

Exploring Hajj's Rich Heritage: A Marquee Event in Jeddah

Jeddah | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:51 IST
Organized by King Abdulaziz Foundation, the "History of Hajj and Two Holy Mosques" Forum opens in Jeddah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The 'History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques' Forum has commenced in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, organized by the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. This scientific and cultural platform is a part of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition at Jeddah Superdome, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa emphasized the importance of chronicling Hajj's cultural and religious history. The forum's initial sessions delved into the historical heritage of Hajj and discussed the advancements in pilgrim services at the Two Holy Mosques, highlighting Saudi Arabia's ongoing service improvements and digital transformation efforts.

Future sessions will tackle crowd management and healthcare evolution, exploring past challenges and innovations that have enriched pilgrim services. Experts anticipate detailing the role of AI and digital advances in Hajj organization, while the accompanying exhibition offers visitors a rare historical and interactive experience, emphasizing the Kingdom's cultural stewardship.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

