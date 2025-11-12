FIIB Achieves Prestigious AACSB Accreditation

New Delhi, India (November 12, 2025) — The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) has achieved a significant milestone by earning accreditation from AACSB International. This marks FIIB's entry into an exclusive cohort of Indian institutions acknowledged for excellence in business education, including top-tier schools like IIM Ahmedabad and ISB.

Established in 1995, FIIB is recognized for its dedication to advancing practical, responsible leadership. The AACSB accreditation commends the school's continuous efforts across research, pedagogy, and industry collaboration, affirming its role in shaping future leaders ready to impact India's business ecosystem meaningfully.

With its new AACSB status, FIIB joins a global community of 1,076 accredited schools, enhancing its reputation for quality, innovation, and inclusivity in business education worldwide. FIIB aims to amplify faculty and student collaboration, strengthen research, and expand its global engagement moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)