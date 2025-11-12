Left Menu

Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mobility

The Ferozepur-Patti rail link project, sanctioned for Rs 764 crore, aims to improve regional connectivity in Punjab by reducing travel times and reviving a historic route. It promises economic growth, job creation, and strategic defense advantages, benefiting up to 10 lakh people.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has approved the ambitious Ferozepur-Patti rail link project, a significant development linking Punjab's Malwa and Majha regions with a budget outlay of Rs 764 crore. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu highlighted the project's potential to boost regional mobility and logistics efficiency.

According to Bittu, the new rail link will cut the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to 100 km, while also shortening the Jammu-Ferozepur-Fazilka-Mumbai corridor by 236 km. This historic route, lost during partition, will be revitalized, slashing the Ferozepur-Khemkaran distance to 110 km.

The project promises substantial socio-economic benefits, expected to create around 2.5 lakh jobs and serve approximately 2,500-3,500 daily commuters, including students, employees, and patients from neighboring villages, enhancing trade, industrial growth, and access to key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

