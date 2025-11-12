Left Menu

Building Economic Bridges: India and Saudi Arabia Eye Enhanced Ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih discussed strengthening India-Saudi Arabia economic ties, emphasizing early conclusion of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) for increased FDI. Concurrently, Sitharaman chaired pre-budget consultations with MSME stakeholders ahead of Union Budget 2026-27 preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:57 IST
Building Economic Bridges: India and Saudi Arabia Eye Enhanced Ties
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia (Photo/@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards fortifying India-Saudi economic ties, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khalid Al Falih, aiming to expedite the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). Both leaders underscored the importance of concluding the treaty swiftly to boost two-way foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhance mutual cooperation.

The meeting, as acknowledged in a Finance Ministry post, took place in New Delhi and sought to lay the groundwork for a more robust economic partnership between the two countries. Earlier, Sitharaman also led a pre-budget consultation with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, a critical stakeholder in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27 formulation.

Attended by various senior officials, the pre-budget meeting addressed the challenges faced by the MSME sector and discussed strategies to foster its growth. This session marked the beginning of the Finance Ministry's annual pre-budget discussions, pivotal in shaping the final budget to be presented to the legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

 India
2
NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

 India
3
Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

 Germany
4
Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025