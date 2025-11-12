Cosmo First Ltd and Filmax Corporation Forge Strategic Joint Venture in South Korea
Cosmo First Ltd is entering a 50-50 joint venture with Filmax Corporation in South Korea. The partnership aims to scale Cosmo's business verticals in Korea and expand Filmax’s products globally. The collaboration will leverage both companies' strengths in technology, supply chain, and market presence.
Cosmo First Ltd, a leading plastic film manufacturer, announced on Wednesday its formation of a 50-50 joint venture with Filmax Corporation in South Korea.
According to a joint statement, the new venture will jointly scale Cosmo First's business verticals in South Korea while expanding Filmax's products into the global market through Cosmo's extensive global network.
The collaboration will utilize Cosmo First's technological prowess, global reach, and specialty in films, chemicals, and packaging, combined with Filmax Corporation's strong brand presence in South Korea.
