Left Menu

Inter-State Bus Strike: Political Leaders Demand Swift Action

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including AIADMK and BJP, call for swift government intervention to resolve the ongoing strike by omni bus owners. The strike, triggered by fines from neighboring states, disrupts inter-state travel, prompting demands for dialogue and resolution from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:29 IST
Inter-State Bus Strike: Political Leaders Demand Swift Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing strike by omni bus owners has prompted opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, notably AIADMK and its ally BJP, to demand immediate government action to resolve the crisis. The inter-state suspension of bus operations stems from fines imposed by neighboring states, affecting Tamil Nadu passengers.

AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasized the travel issues faced by passengers and urged the DMK government to work towards an amicable solution by engaging bus owner associations. He criticized any delay in addressing the issue, highlighting the need for dialogue and resolution.

Former BJP state chief, K Annamalai, accused the DMK regime of imposing excessive road taxes, aggravating the problem. He called for Tamil Nadu's CM, M K Stalin, to negotiate with Kerala and Karnataka to ensure travel convenience for state residents, criticizing Stalin's inaction amid political alliances.

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025