Inter-State Bus Strike: Political Leaders Demand Swift Action

The ongoing strike by omni bus owners has prompted opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, notably AIADMK and its ally BJP, to demand immediate government action to resolve the crisis. The inter-state suspension of bus operations stems from fines imposed by neighboring states, affecting Tamil Nadu passengers.

AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasized the travel issues faced by passengers and urged the DMK government to work towards an amicable solution by engaging bus owner associations. He criticized any delay in addressing the issue, highlighting the need for dialogue and resolution.

Former BJP state chief, K Annamalai, accused the DMK regime of imposing excessive road taxes, aggravating the problem. He called for Tamil Nadu's CM, M K Stalin, to negotiate with Kerala and Karnataka to ensure travel convenience for state residents, criticizing Stalin's inaction amid political alliances.