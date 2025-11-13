Inter-State Bus Strike: Political Leaders Demand Swift Action
Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including AIADMK and BJP, call for swift government intervention to resolve the ongoing strike by omni bus owners. The strike, triggered by fines from neighboring states, disrupts inter-state travel, prompting demands for dialogue and resolution from Chief Minister M K Stalin.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing strike by omni bus owners has prompted opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, notably AIADMK and its ally BJP, to demand immediate government action to resolve the crisis. The inter-state suspension of bus operations stems from fines imposed by neighboring states, affecting Tamil Nadu passengers.
AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasized the travel issues faced by passengers and urged the DMK government to work towards an amicable solution by engaging bus owner associations. He criticized any delay in addressing the issue, highlighting the need for dialogue and resolution.
Former BJP state chief, K Annamalai, accused the DMK regime of imposing excessive road taxes, aggravating the problem. He called for Tamil Nadu's CM, M K Stalin, to negotiate with Kerala and Karnataka to ensure travel convenience for state residents, criticizing Stalin's inaction amid political alliances.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- AIADMK
- BJP
- omni buses
- strike
- inter-state travel
- fines
- DMK
- Keral
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Term 3 Attendance Drops After Strike Disruption as Govt Tightens School Attendance Rules
Legal Immunity of US Military Personnel in Drug Vessel Strikes
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilience
Controversy in the Caribbean: U.S. Strikes Raise Legal and Diplomatic Concerns
Tragedy Strikes: Girder Collapse Claims Life on NH-66