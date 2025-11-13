Reviving Trade Through Shipki-La: Boosting Kinnaur's Economy

The historic Shipki-La border between China and India in Himachal's Kinnaur district may soon see a revival in trade, a move anticipated to boost sales of traditional items and support local businesses. This development comes as traders from the region, attending the International Lavi Trade Fair, express strong support for reopening the route.

With trade having halted during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the potential resumption is expected to benefit traders from both sides of the border. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and state officials have advocated for this initiative, with the matter currently under discussion at the national level. The resumption would restore the traditional exchange of goods, once a hallmark of the area's vibrant economic life.

The international Lavi fair, a deeply rooted event emerging from a historical treaty between Bushahr and Tibet, underscores the cultural and economic ties fostered through this trade route. As discussions advance, stakeholders emphasize the importance of reconnecting with this erstwhile trans-Himalayan economic corridor, which could revitalize local markets and strengthen cross-border relations.

