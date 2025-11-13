Currency Twists: Global Markets React to Government Shifts and Economic Surprises

The global currency market experienced significant movement on Thursday as the U.S. dollar eased following President Donald Trump's signing of a deal to end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, Japan's yen hit a record low against the euro after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signaled a preference for slowrate hikes by the central bank.

The Australian dollar surged to a two-week high as recent economic data indicated a steep drop in the unemployment rate, lessening the likelihood of further rate cuts. Currency markets brace for potential volatility with the backlog release of economic data, though vital figures for October may remain unreported, according to the White House. Pepperstone's Michael Brown noted that market focus has shifted toward resolving the U.S. Congressional impasse.

In a climate of foreign exchange volatility, Japan's Finance Minister issued a warning on yen weakness. Traders predict the BoJ might raise rates as early as next month to curb inflation risks. Meanwhile, Europe's pound and the euro showed mixed reactions to slow economic growth and cyberattack effects. Australia's employment surge also reassured traders, stabilizing the Aussie dollar.